Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 6,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,348. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

