GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 7,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.31% of Coastal Financial worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

