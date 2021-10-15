GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.38 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.46. 8,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,858. The firm has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

