GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.38 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.46. 8,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,858. The firm has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.