GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 379.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.15% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of GRA remained flat at $$69.99 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

