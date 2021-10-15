Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 49.1% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,815. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

