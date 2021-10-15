Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Holdings Raised by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 550,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246,599 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 457,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEACU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,395. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.