Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s current price.

CVE NDVA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. 595,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. The company has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

