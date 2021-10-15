Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s current price.
CVE NDVA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. 595,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. The company has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.
Indiva Company Profile
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.