Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $95.13 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for about 2.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of TFI International worth $95,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

TFII stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.