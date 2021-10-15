Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 27,786 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.72.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.31. 19,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $433.50. The stock has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

