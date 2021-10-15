Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 248.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

