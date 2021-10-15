Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 12,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

