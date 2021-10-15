Mackay Shields LLC Sells 21,739 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 466.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.