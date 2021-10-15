Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.57. 292,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,208,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $264.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.