Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. 56,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,775. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

