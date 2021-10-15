Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $82.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,382.00. The stock had a trading volume of 259,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,371.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.