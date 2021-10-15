Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 247,141 Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,141 shares during the period. Yellowstone Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSAC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 389.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 880,909 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,405,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,486,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 91.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 928,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 443,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

YSAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,275. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

