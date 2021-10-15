Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) is Basso Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,883 shares during the quarter. Tastemaker Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.72% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMKR remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,344. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

