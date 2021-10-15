Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,129 shares during the quarter. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,572,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,362. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

