Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.63% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 120,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

MON stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.