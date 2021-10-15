Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,986 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBSAU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $493,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 100,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

