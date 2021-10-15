Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.39 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 349,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.95% of Tio Tech A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of TIOA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,075. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

