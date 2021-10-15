Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSAQ stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

