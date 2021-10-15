iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,354. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

