Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report sales of $36.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 7,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,806. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

