Gourmet Galaxy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $262,556.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $468,165.48 and approximately $262,556.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

