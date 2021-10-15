Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Rises By 130.1%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,838,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,117. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

