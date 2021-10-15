D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 5.7%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 3,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

HEPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

