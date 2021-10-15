Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 4.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 5,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,221,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

