Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.33. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.