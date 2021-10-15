The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $96,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,288,000 after acquiring an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,377. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.