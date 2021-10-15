$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to report sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full year sales of $34.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Volta stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 35,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,966. Volta has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

