Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

AIRC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 3,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,575. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

