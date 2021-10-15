Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,741 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.73. The stock had a trading volume of 134,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

