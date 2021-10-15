Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.37. 3,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

