Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average is $463.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

