Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

