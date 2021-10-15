Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,375,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 683,437 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,828,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.3% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 344,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

INTC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.12. 602,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

