BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $63.54 million and $11,300.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

