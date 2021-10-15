$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.47.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

