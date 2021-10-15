$181.89 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce $181.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.33 million and the highest is $186.00 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $715.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.28 million to $723.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $724.29 million, with estimates ranging from $713.79 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 6,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

