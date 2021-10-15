Family Management Corp Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.37. 137,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

