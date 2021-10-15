Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,375,000 after buying an additional 63,827 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 202,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,612,000 after buying an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,822.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,795.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,534.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

