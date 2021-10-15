Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $49,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,384. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

