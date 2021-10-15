Greenspring Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.1% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenspring Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 2,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,072. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.