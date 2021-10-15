Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 13.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TARO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 1,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

