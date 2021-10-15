TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 23,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,271. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

