First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 80.1% in September

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

