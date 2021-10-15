First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 80.1% in September

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
