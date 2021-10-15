Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,000 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the September 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 643.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF remained flat at $$17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

