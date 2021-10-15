Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in September

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 16,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,486. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

