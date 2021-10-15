Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.